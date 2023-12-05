Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Several winning Powerball tickets sold at gas stations, stores across Arizona

Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.
Some Arizona residents are now thousands of dollars richer.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:54 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Some Arizona residents can celebrate having lots of extra cash this holiday season! Monday’s Powerball drawing revealed multiple winning tickets sold across Arizona, making some residents thousands of dollars richer.

The Arizona lottery announced that a winning $150,000 Powerball ticket was sold in northern Arizona at a Carioca 93 Shell at 12683 White Hills Road.

Several lucky Powerball ticket holders around the Valley have won up to $100,000. A $100,016 Powerball ticket was sold at a Phoenix Safeway at 1334 E. Chandler Boulevard and a Glendale Walmart near 18552 North 83rd Avenue. Several $50,000 winning tickets were sold across the Valley at a Frys Food store in Avondale and Peoria and a Circle K in Fountain Hills and Phoenix.

A Tucson Walmart customer scored a $50,000 winning ticket; another winning ticket was also sold in Nogales.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley

Latest News

Tucson is one step closer to having its first respite facility for homeless patients.
Tucson respite center receives blessing, nears reality
Rep. Mariana Sandoval says the closure could cause economic damage that won't be limited to...
Travelers seek alternate routes after Lukeville border crossing closes
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war
Kelly is a co-sponsor of the proposal introduced by Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine.
Sen. Mark Kelly urges Congress to pass bill regulating rapid-firing weapons
Tucson’s plastic recycling revolution