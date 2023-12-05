Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

TPD: Suspect operating stolen property ring at Tucson chicken restaurant

Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 4:45 PM MST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of three people accused of playing a role in a stolen property ring.

The TPD says it became aware of potential trafficking-in-stolen-property activity that involved employees of El Polo Felix, a chicken restaurant at the intersection of Oracle and Roger.

Investigators said some restaurant staff were paying shoplifters for items that were taken from nearby businesses.

At one point in the investigation, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and investigators from the affected businesses began working together.

The TPD said the employees were reselling the stolen items out of their homes, as well as online. Investigators also identified two addresses where the stolen property was being stored.

Multiple search warrants were served at the restaurant and two homes where officers recovered thousands of dollars in stolen property that included tools, clothing, shoes, diapers, and electronics.

The TPD said Lydia Grijalva-Velasquez, 52, Fabian Rodriguez Rios, 61, and Francis Sophia Vasquez, 45, were arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen property.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley

Latest News

A woman was found stabbed at a Tucson park on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
Woman found stabbed at park in Tucson
FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Emergency crews on scene of vehicle ion water at Lakeside Park
NEW INFORMATION: Vehicle pulled from water at Lakeside Park was stolen