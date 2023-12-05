Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Tucson Police investigating shooting near Camino Seco, Broadway

Authorities said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:24 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot near Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday night, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department responded to the 8400 block of E. Broadway Boulevard for reports of a shooting after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

TPD said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting.

