Tucson Police investigating shooting near Camino Seco, Broadway

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot near Camino Seco and Broadway on Monday night, Dec. 4.

The Tucson Police Department responded to the 8400 block of E. Broadway Boulevard for reports of a shooting after 9:30 p.m.

Authorities said the man’s injuries were non-life threatening.

TPD said no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway to determine what led up to the shooting.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.