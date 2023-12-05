WATCH: Hamburglaring javelina caught pigging out on Happy Meal

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A hamburglaring javelina was caught on video pigging out on a Doordash order outside a home in the Tucson area.

The homeowner, who lives in Oro Valley, said she ordered a Happy Meal through the delivery service.

When she went to get the meal at her front door, it was already taken. That’s when she checked her Ring camera and caught the culprit.

She said the delivery was outside for less than three minutes before the javelina got ahold of it.

Doordash did refund the order, but the homeowner was still out of her meal, and toy.

