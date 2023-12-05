Woman found stabbed at park in Tucson
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault at a Tucson park on Tuesday, Dec. 5.
The Tucson Police Department said a woman was found stabbed at Rudy Garcia Park, which is near Irvington and Sixth Avnue/Nogales Highway.
The TPD said her injuries are not life-threatening and no suspects are in custody.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.
Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold
Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.