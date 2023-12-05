Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Woman found stabbed at park in Tucson

(Source: MGN)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 3:14 PM MST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating an aggravated assault at a Tucson park on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The Tucson Police Department said a woman was found stabbed at Rudy Garcia Park, which is near Irvington and Sixth Avnue/Nogales Highway.

The TPD said her injuries are not life-threatening and no suspects are in custody.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information should call 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’
A roadside memorial marks the spot where 13-year-old Olivia Villalobos and two dogs in a...
Family seeking $90 million settlement from the Town of Oro Valley

Latest News

FILE - Sen. Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala., listens to a question during a news conference, March...
Senate approves hundreds of military promotions after Republican senator ends blockade of nominees
Emergency crews on scene of vehicle ion water at Lakeside Park
NEW INFORMATION: Vehicle pulled from water at Lakeside Park was stolen
CTDT DEC 2023
CTDT DEC 2023
Troops with thre Israeli Defense Forces continue to operate on the ground in the Gaza Strip on...
Israel moves into Gaza’s second-largest city and intensifies strikes in bloody new phase of the war