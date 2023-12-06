13 CRIME FILES: The murder of Mike Brown

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - It was a gruesome killing of a 74-year-old man, and there are still no answers.

“Mike was a giving person, he took care of the people around him. He moved his mentally challenged brother out to Tucson so that he would be close to him...He rescued animals. He had 8 little dogs, most of which he had rescued. He was just a really good guy,” says Sandra Brown, Mike Brown’s sister-in-law.

Mike Brown lived in Three Points in the rural, but tight-knit community.

And in October of 2021, that community was turned upside down, with the sudden and violent killing of Mike. According to the Pima County Medical Examiner, Mike was shot, dismembered, and set on fire.

“Specifically Mr. Brown had been reported missing about 4-5 days prior and according to that report, it had been about a week before that was made that he had been seen or heard from anybody that lived in his community,” says PCSD Detective Shawn George.

Community members did not want to go on camera as they tell us they are still on edge, with no suspects in custody for this gruesome murder.

One of them shared an email with us sent from Mike Brown just days before he went missing. We’ve redacted the names, as they have not been charged with a crime.

It reads in part, “today ___’s daughter exchanged some unpleasantries as she passed by. I yelled at her first to slow down, and she slammed on her brakes. I called her names and told her she was destroying the road. She told me it was my duty to fix the road and then told me her husband was going to f*** me up. The last thing she told me to do was *expletive* my *expletive.*”

Because of the suspicious nature and timing of the email, we had to ask if these people had been questioned in Mike’s death.

“Yes, we’ve spoken to my knowledge pretty much with everyone that had been named in those emails, in addition to the author of the email as well and again nothing from the contact with them that necessarily warranted us being able to continue looking at those individuals,” says Detective George.

But friends and family have their doubts, as multiple red flags have popped up in the investigation.

Among the biggest--after the missing persons report was made, one of Mike’s dogs was found dead in a puddle of blood on his front porch.

“It appeared as though the dog’s death was the result of a gunshot. But unfortunately for us, there was no follow up investigation that was done on that part. The dog’s remains were turned over to Pima animal control and to my knowledge I don’t know that there was any necropsy that was done or anything like that, that could’ve been and probably should have been done that may have helped us in Mr. Brown’s investigation. I think that the deputies that were there just probably never connected dots that maybe the dog being killed may have had something to do with him being missing or the days later when we found the remains being connected to that. In a perfect world, it should have been done,” says Detective George.

“Even though they had the body of that poor little dog on the porch...that wouldn’t be suspicious to most people? But it’s not suspicious to law enforcement? It does make you wonder,” says Sandra Brown.

And there has been a lot of wondering from a lot of people, especially with the case at a standstill.

“The investigation itself has pretty much stalled at this point, unfortunately. In the past years there have been several attempts, we’ve recanvassed the area a couple of different times, talking to people to see if we can find new information. Unfortunately we haven’t had anything successful with those efforts. To me it’s saying that either somebody in that area knows and they just flat out don’t want to give any information up, or the persons responsible for Mr. Brown’s murder are unknown to everybody.”

And those in the community are just praying for closure.

If you have any information about this case, you are urged to call 88-CRIME.

