Christopher Clements prison contraband trial has been vacated

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The upcoming prison contraband trial against Christopher Clements has been vacated.

The trial was set to begin December 19, but the State has asked that it dismissed without prejudice.

That means the case could be refiled.

According to the motion to dismiss without prejudice, the State says it is “seeking to avoid any potential publicity that could affect a jury being empaneled in the murder case beginning February 6, 2024, particularly given the timing of the jury questionnaires for that matter that will occur at the end of December.

In a response, an attorney for Clements wrote the case should be dismissed with prejudice “because the State’s motion to dismiss: (a) Was not for “good cause;” (b) Was to avoid violating Mr. Clements asserted Rule 8 speedy trial rights; (c) prejudiced the defense’s ability to defend at some future unknown date; and (d) was not in the interests of justice.”

A judge needs to set a date to rule on the motion.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.