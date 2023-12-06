FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Near record warmth again Wednesday

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Highs will soar around 15° above normal Wednesday afternoon as temperatures flirt with daily records. The upper-level ridge that has brough the warmth this week will weaken starting Thursday with a trough cooling us off Friday through the weekend. Highs Saturday will be the closest to our climate normal for this time of year (mid 60s in Tucson). Conditions stay dry through the 7-day forecast.

WEDNESDAY: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 80s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 70°.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.