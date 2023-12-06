Sen. Mark Kelly urges Congress to pass bill regulating rapid-firing weapons

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Senator Mark Kelly urged Congress to pass legislation on Tuesday that would regulate rapid-firing weapons.

If passed, the Gas-Operated Semi-Automatic Firearms Exclusion Act (GOSAFE) would limit high-capacity magazines for rifles to 10 rounds and handguns to 15 rounds.

“I know the damage a firearm can do whether it’s on the battlefield or a neighborhood grocery store,” Kelly, a former combat pilot in the Navy, said.

Kelly is a co-sponsor of the proposal introduced by Sen. Angus King, an independent from Maine. Several other Democrats have backed the bill, but no Republicans have signed on in support of the legislation that is already facing tough resistance from the National Rifle Association.

During a news conference, Kelly acknowledged the bill would not stop all mass shootings but said Congress needs to do more to protect Americans from escalating gun violence.

Over the weekend, America broke a grim record for the most number of mass shootings in a single year, according to numerous media reports.

