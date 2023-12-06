Southern border migrant surge: here’s what it means for Pima County’s healthcare system

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -With the number of people crossing the border daily in Lukeville, there is concern about how this will impact Pima County’s healthcare system.

The Pima County Health Department said they are taking steps to ensure the community stays healthy.

“Developing a protocol, implementing a protocol and making sure that we’re compliant with that protocol has been critical for the wellness and the welfare of our residents,” said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Department of Health Director.

Cullen said the impact of asylees coming across the border has been minimal on the county’s healthcare system.

“The reason for that is the process that we’ve put in place to care for them when they do come across the border, including an initial health assessment,” said Cullen.

The health screening is a series of questions designed to identify infectious diseases early on. If they spot something, further tests are run. If those come back positive, additional steps are taken.

“Those people are then treated appropriately. And for instance, with chickenpox, they’re isolated and their family members who may have been exposed are also isolated,” said Cullen.

Cullen believes this system is keeping residents safe.

“We have not had any indication that there are, for instance, a major number of infections that we have missed. And the vast majority of people that we screen are compliant with the decision to isolate,” said Cullen.

For asylees staying in one of the county’s qualified hotels, there are ways to ensure that viruses do not spread if someone catches or has something.

“We have what we call an isolation Hotel. So we have people that are placed into that hotel, obviously, with their consent, and family members or other people that may have been exposed,” said Cullen.

Culled added that they are making sure every migrant gets the care they need without it having a major impact of the county.

“We’re a waypoint on a journey, and the vast majority of people transition quickly out of Pima County to other places throughout the United States,” said Cullen.

The health department is currently not offering asylees the COVID-19 or flu vaccination, but they are offering one for chicken pox for anyone who has been exposed on their journey.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.