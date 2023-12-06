Spike in shoplifting hits Tucson this holiday season

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A national trend hits home in southern Arizona – a rise in shoplifting.

According to the Tucson Police Department, there have been more than 70 reports of shoplifting in Tucson in so far this month.

One big case broke on Wednesday when the TPD said three Pollo Feliz employees were arrested in connection with a shoplifting ring.

For Goodwill of Southern Arizona, they’re taking multiple approaches to combat it.

“In the past two or three years, we’ve seen an increase in the amount of shoplifting and the amount of events and the incidents we have going on in the stores,” said Goodwill of Southern Arizona Director of Safety and Loss Prevention Jim Burke.

The national numbers don’t look great either. At least 56% of small businesses in the United States say they anticipate theft during the 2023 holiday season, posing not just a financial threat but a safety threat.

“There’s always going to be shoplifting,” Burke said. “We’re never going to get rid of it 100%. The challenge right now is that sometimes, there’s also accompanied with some threatening, violent behavior and so those are the situations where we really want to take a step back, literally, make sure that we give space and we give respect and we try to figure things out from a more rational perspective.”

Goodwill employee Tambra Severn said it’s not uncommon to use those tactics.

“We overjoy them with good customer service, a little extra, asking if they’re finding everything okay and keep an eye on them,” Severn said.

According to the National Retail Federation, stores across the country lost over $100 billion to theft. But for non-profits like Goodwill, it takes away from more than just profits.

“We have youth programs, we have our career center, we support all of those,” Severn said. “All year round we’re doing something for some charity.”

“All of those donations that come in help to facilitate those programs to provide good, safe places for youth, or for other folks that are just looking for that help that basic level of putting together a resume, or getting online and those types of things,” Burke said.

The Tucson Metro Chamber has also re-engaged the Coalition Against Retail Theft to create policy changes and educate business owners on protecting their products and employees.

