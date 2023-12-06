Study: Lack of affordable childcare costs Arizona economy $4.7 billion each year

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Families across Arizona are finding it harder to get affordable childcare.

A ReadyNation study reveals that a lack of affordable childcare is costing the state nearly $5 billion a year in lost wages and tax revenue.

The study focused on children from birth to 5 years old, a crucial time in a child’s life for development. But with childcare costing upwards of $14,000 per year for an infant, options are limited.

The state of Arizona is required to conduct a market rate survey every three years, and in its survey from last year, there was a significant decrease in certified family homes, from over 1,000 to just over 200.

“I think it’s not as much interest in that we don’t respect the profession, and so people are leaving,” said Caroline Wesnitzer, co-founder of Timeless Play.

“I mean, in the state of Arizona, we don’t pay teachers well, and beyond that, daycare workers are minimum wage jobs and they can make more money in other industries,”Wesnitzer said.

Another aspect is how different childcare centers operate.

Timeless Play operates on a need-be basis. For instance, if you have an important meeting in the middle of the day, you can drop off your child at the center for a couple of hours.

“This helps families have a more affordable option because you’re not having to pay full-time care at a center,” Wesnitzer said. “It can be on an as-needed basis.”

But what about if you need a more full-time solution?

Many childcare facilities have limited slots available – some even have a year-long waitlist. At Sandbox Early Childhood Learning Center, the wait for an infant to join the center goes until March 2025.

Due to a lack of availability, some parents are forced to skip work.

The ReadyNation study shows that over 60 percent of parents had to miss at least one day of work. Almost 40 percent of parents were fired, and nearly 30 percent had to quit due to a lack of childcare.

“My husband was a firefighter for 20 years, so not a good schedule for someone who works 24-hour shifts,” said Risa Kottabi Cline. “They would have to find care from someone who can watch them overnight, or super early.”

Cline is the Director of Daily Operations at Sandbox. She mentioned availability can even vary by center.

Sandbox, for example, operates with a ratio of one worker to four infants, as opposed to the state ratio of 1-to-5. She said this is to enhance the quality of the center for kids to have a better learning environment and to not overwhelm teachers.

Cline said while their ratios may impact their prices, the impact on children and staff is worth it.

“Quality childcare really comes down to having lower ratios so teachers can have more engaging conversations with the children, more engaging interactions in the classroom,” Cline said. “That really comes down to what makes us stand out from other centers.”

Some solutions Cline and Wesnitzer mentioned were to offer more scholarships and subsidies so families can have access to childcare, but solutions may be more complex.

They both said to explore as many centers and options as possible when looking for childcare, and they are optimistic the problem won’t be as drastic in years to come.

“I think there’s a lot of advocates in Arizona,” Cline said. “We’re all fighting the good fight to try and help families find safe and reliable childcare.”

