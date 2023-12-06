TPD investigating double shooting near the Salvation Army

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -The Tucson Police Department is on the scene of a shooting near the Salvation Army at the 300 block of W. 1st Avenue on Wednesday morning.

According to TPD, officers responded to the scene before 5:30 a.m. and found a man and a woman shot.

Authorities say the man and woman were taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

TPD says no suspects are in custody and the investigation is underway.

