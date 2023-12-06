TPD: Suspects operated shoplifting ring out of Tucson chicken restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department announced the arrest of three people accused of running a shoplifting ring out of a Tucson chicken restaurant.

The TPD says it became aware of potential trafficking-in-stolen-property activity that involved employees of Pollo Feliz, located at the intersection of Oracle and Roger.

Investigators said restaurant staff were paying shoplifters for items that were taken from nearby businesses.

At one point in the investigation, agents from Homeland Security Investigations and investigators from the affected businesses began working together.

The TPD said the employees were reselling the stolen items out of their homes, as well as online. Investigators also identified two addresses where the stolen property was being stored.

Multiple search warrants were served at the restaurant and two homes where officers recovered thousands of dollars in stolen property that included tools, clothing, shoes, diapers, and electronics.

The TPD said Lydia Grijalva-Velasquez, 52, Fabian Rodriguez Rios, 61, and Francis Sophia Vasquez, 45, were arrested on charges of trafficking in stolen property.

