Tucson Police investigating shooting near Congress, I-10

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating a shooting after a man was found shot and taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries early Wednesday morning, Dec. 6.

TPD says officers responded to the area of Congress and the freeway for the reports of a shooting victim before 6:00 a.m.

Officers found a man with gunshot trauma. Authorities said he was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Tucson Police say no suspects are in custody and details are limited.

