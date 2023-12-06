Tucson respite center receives blessing, nears reality

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Tucson is one step closer to having its first respite facility for homeless patients.

Recurring trips to the emergency room can be common for people experiencing homelessness but Catholic Community Services is hoping to change that.

Casa de Respiro is the first facility of its kind in Tucson, serving the homeless but ultimately helping everyone.

A blessing by Bishop Edward Weisenburger for Casa de Respiro, where many lives will receive not only help but a chance for something better.

“I stand on the shoulders of giants. It was people 10 years ago who began this and it’s just a joy to see it come to fruition today,” said Weisenburger.

More than 100 people attended Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting ceremony.

“This is an issue that impacts our entire community,” said Elena Dwyre, CEO of Catholic Community Services of Southern Arizona.

She said that by providing post-hospitalization care to an estimated 1,500 people per year, Tucson residents will benefit from fewer hospital readmissions and an estimated $20 million in savings each year for local hospitals.

“And I think it’s both the ER and the hospital beds, right?,” said Jean Kalbacher, CEO of UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Arizona. “There is a better place for folks to receive that care once they’re released. In today’s medicine, there’s so much more that you can do at home. But if you don’t have a home and are able to do that then you just continue to cycle back into the healthcare system.”

The 15,000-square-foot facility has 48 beds (36 for men, 10 for women) and two private rooms for those who might need hospice or other individual care. Support includes counseling for substance abuse or mental health issues, even housing assistance, and life skills education.

“Wholistic care. So we want to take care of the whole person. We’ll look at the social determinants of health, physical health, mental health, everything that contributes to one’s sense of well-being,” said Casa de Respiro Program Director Scott Kim.

This journey goes back more than a decade, about 15 years, but it’s not over.

Fundraising for furniture and securing the first year of operating costs continues at a place that could change the direction of thousands of lives.

“We provide wraparound services not only while our guests are here, recuperating, recovering from their needs at the hospital, but it’s also about the whole person and making sure that when they do leave our facility they have housing opportunities for them as well,” Dwyre said.

Casa de Respiro will start accepting guests early next year.

