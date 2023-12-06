Tucson’s plastic recycling revolution

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Something new is now happening to your plastic recycling. You don’t need to do anything differently, but much of your plastic now will go someplace else - so the bottle you recycle can become a bottle again.

13 News Fact Finders looked into the confusion around plastic recycling. Many Americans don’t think plastic is recycled at all. But while many soft plastics, like bags, are used in things like park benches or building bricks (as in Tucson’s ongoing construction block program) rigid plastics - anything with a lid - will now go to the new Polymer Center in Las Vegas. They’ll be packed up at the Tucson facility, just like before, then trucked to Vegas, turned into plastic flake, and shipped to a company like Coca Cola to be molded back into a bottle. All you have to do is put your plastic in the right place.

“Just make sure that all that recyclable material is making its way into a blue bin as opposed to a garbage bin,” said Pete Keller, Vice President of Recycling and Sustainability at Republic Services. “I think about all those lost opportunities at the gas stations, when people are throwing away their package from the beverage they just consumed on the go - we really want to stress that we want to capture as much of that material as we can get our hands on.”

This is the first center of its kind in the U.S.

Again, we’re talking about rigid plastics, mostly bottles. You can continue to drop off unrecyclable plastics at the Ward six Council office for the program City Council member Steve Kozachik spearheaded to create repurposed plastic bricks.

