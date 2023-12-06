Two local non-profits to receive money for their work helping the homeless

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Thousands of dollars from Casino Del Sol are on the way to two local organizations known for dedicating their time to help those living on our streets.

Gospel Rescue Mission and I Am You 360 are each receiving $25,000 and thanks to Casino Del Sol’s Annual Golf Tournament.

This comes at a time where more than 2,000 people are experiencing homelessness in Pima County which is a 60% increase from 2018. That number comes from the city’s Point-in-Time Homeless Count for this year.

Both CEO’s of I Am You 360 and Gospel Rescue Mission say the money will go right back into helping homeless people get back on their feet.

Gospel Rescue Mission says the money will dramatically help get resources for those on the street or in their shelters.

”We take people from homeless to wholeness and everything in between so we bring people in and provide a safe shelter for them as well as meals,” CEO of Gospel Rescue Mission Lisa Chastain said. “So, whatever it takes to put people on a successful path for life, that’s what the donation will be used for.”

I Am You 360 says the money will accelerate their tiny home program, which could be finished as soon as March or April of 2024. They’ll then focus on getting young adults into those homes..

”We all win, it’s something tangible and something that truly impacts our community, not just short-term impact but long term impact as well,” CEO and founder of I Am You 360 Desiree Cook said. “It’s huge for us to make sure that those that need us the most are not just safely housed but are going from living to thriving.”

The check presentation is happening at 2 p.m. on Dec. 6th at Casino Del Sol.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.