Two women pepper spray clerk and steal wigs from local beauty store

By Devon Distefano
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 6:44 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPLC) - An altercation at a local beauty store all caught on camera is gaining attention on social media.

It all started on Monday afternoon at Hair Saga Beauty Supply on Third Avenue in Lake Charles.

In the video, two women are standing at the register across from the store clerk. Suddenly, one woman takes out a canister of pepper spray and begins spraying the clerk in the face. The clerk runs away but the perpetrator doesn’t let up and continues to spray.

While the clerk is rubbing his eyes with his shirt, one woman grabs a wig and takes off while the other woman does the same.

“He got a lot, not just saying maced, one time his face was brown like mace the chemical,” store owner Abdulah Manea said.

According to Manea, the clerk had called to tell him that they appeared to be the same people that had robbed the store last year but by the time he arrived, it was too late.

“I already felt like I wasn’t going to make it. When I pulled up they had left and he was screaming,” Manea said, “And the problem was that after they maced him, they finished the rest of the bottle in the store. When I got there it was in my eyes and whole body.”

Maneah said they stole five wigs totaling more than 1500 dollars. He believes the situation never had to escalate and could have been avoided.

“They looked like they didn’t care if they hurt anybody or killed anybody for stuff. She could ask for the wig instead of causing problems. Just ask for it, we always help, we always give stuff away,” Manea said.

Manea explained that items can always be replaced but when a person is in danger it’s a different story.

“Stuff I can buy again but when you hurt somebody I cannot buy it again,” Manea said.

The Lake Charles Police Department was unable to provide any information on the incident but we will provide updates as we receive them.

Copyright 2023 KPLC. All rights reserved.

