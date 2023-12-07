Advertise
Def Leppard, Journey playing Chase Field August 2024

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 1:59 PM MST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Def Leppard and Journey are coming to Chase Field on Aug. 23, 2024.

On Thursday, the bands announced their upcoming tour that will kick off on July 6 and will tour 23 cities.

According to the release, the opening band consists of Steve Miller Band, Heart and Cheap Trick, which vary by city.

Registration for access to presale tickets opens on Thursday, December 7.

The presale starts at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 12.

