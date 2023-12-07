Environmental concerns high as migrant surge hits Lukeville area

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - As the migrant surge in Lukeville continues, there are concerns about the environmental impact.

Environmentalists, wildlife experts and officials fear the trash left behind could harm wildlife in that area and cause long-term issues if it is not picked up.

That is especially true for the nearby Organ Pipe National Monument.

“The amount of water bottles and other trash,” said John Fabbricatore, a retired ICE field office director. “It’s a beautiful national monument and to see that kind of destruction inside the park, it just took me aback.”

Fabbricatore said he visited Lukeville in September. After returning from a trip on Tuesday, he said it is now a completely different scene.

“The buildup of trash has increased since that time, so going down there now, I mean, immediately upon exiting the vehicle I was overwhelmed by the immediate smell,” Fabbricatore said.

Photos provided to 13 News show trash in front of the migrants along the border wall. Fabbricatore said this is an environmental concern.

“The survival blankets that border patrol is giving them they’re made out of a mylar material, a material that doesn’t break down very easily, and those are just all over the park,” he said.

One expert said the video she saw from the border is concerning, and many people don’t understand the effect this could have on the environment.

“We have people coming in through a national park in Arizona, trampling on protected cactuses, throwing trash everywhere, the human sewage. So, we have this environmental disaster that develops in the border,” said Julie Axelrod, director of litigation for the Center for Immigration Studies.

The Arizona Department of Game and Fish said they have helped clean up the border for a while now. They don’t know much about the situation in Lukeville right now but said the trash left behind can be harmful to wildlife.

“Certain species like deer, we know will ingest plastic, and that can be fatal,” said Mark Hart, public information officer for the Arizona Department of Game and Fish. “A dense layer of clothing on the ground, is going to prevent normal growth of plant life. A lot of these species are browsers, particularly deer, mule deer and desert environments. And so that’s taking away from the landscape they have to forage on.”

If left behind for too long, it can make the situation worse.

“If that stuff starts to break down and leach into the soil, the habitat can be impacted more long-term,” Hart said.

Hart added the trash pileup is not just a Lukeville problem, but one they are continually seeing along the border as people leave behind items they won’t need in their next destination.

They’ve seen as much as 10 tons in one cleanup.

