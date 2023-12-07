Advertise
Federal funding moves forward for direct train service from Tucson to Phoenix

By Sean Mahoney
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 8:57 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The dream is still alive for a mode of public transportation from Tucson to Phoenix.

After years of conversations, the Arizona Department of Transportation will receive $500,000 in federal funding to re-establish Amtrak service from the Old Pueblo to the Valley.

Currently, the closest Amtrak station to Phoenix is in Maricopa in Pinal County, more than 35 miles from downtown Phoenix.

Without an established direct route of public transportation to Phoenix, many Tucsonans told 13 News it can be quite the hassle heading north.

“I usually [travel to Phoenix] by shuttle or I get a ride. But it’s more often on the shuttle,” said Tucson resident Alexandra Sanchez.

Sanchez does not have a car and her husband works in Phoenix. But to travel up there she says it can take up to three times the amount a drive on Interstate 10 would take.

“[It takes] Like six hours, probably more sometimes, because they drop off people and pick up people. It’s like half a day or more,” she said.

The idea of a direct train to Phoenix has been in the works for years, but now the vision is becoming clear for Tucsonans.

“I know for sure that there’s a lot of locals that go back and forth to Tucson and Phoenix all the time so that hopefully we get a lot of use,” said Tucson resident Thomas Carroll.

While the main benefit will be more public access to transportation, others are excited about the effect it could have on Interstate 10.

“I think any opportunity to avoid the freeway, which has just become such a nightmare, I think it would be good for everyone,” said Braden Nolan.

The main driver moving this project forward has been Rep. Greg Stanton, who said the lack of direct transportation is an embarrassment.

“It’s about time we need to get this done. This is an important project for Phoenix, for Tucson, for the entire state,” Stanton said

While Stanton said the funding is a step in the right direction, there is still a lot that needs to be done before the train hits the rail.

This includes multiple studies that would define the scope, schedule, and cost of service for the train and finding a location for the Phoenix station. The latter is a concern for some riders.

“I think my concern is Phoenix has so much of a suburban sprawl,” Nolan said, “Hopefully, it’s convenient. We’ll just have to see where it ends.”

The studies could take over a year to complete but lawmakers want to use this funding to expedite the process, especially as Tucson is projected to grow significantly over the next few years.

“Over time, Phoenix and Tucson are going to become closer together, in terms of growth,” Stanton said, “We can’t let it lose momentum, we’ve got to keep forward movement.”

13 News reached out to Tucson Mayor Regina Romero’s office for comment, and they said in part “The Mayor is excited to see this project come to fruition.”

In addition to the $500,000 in funding the Arizona Department of Education will contribute $3.5 million to help with the initial stages of this project.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

