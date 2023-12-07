Advertise
FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooling trend on the way

By Mallory Schnell
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:35 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The upper-level ridge that brought the warmth this week will weaken starting Thursday with a trough to our north cooling us off Friday through the weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be the closest to our climate normals for this time of year (mid 60s in Tucson), with highs back in the 70s by early next week.  Conditions stay dry through the 7-day forecast.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

