Homicide suspect connected to house party shooting in Pima County

Jose Francisco Fernandez is facing charges for a fatal shooting in Tucson as well as a house party shooting in Pima County.(13 News)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 7:13 PM MST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A Tucson teen already facing a homicide charge has been connected to a house party shooting.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said Jose Francisco Fernandez, 18, was identified as a suspect in a house party shooting that happened early Sunday, July 16.

In that incident, deputies were called to a home in the 9300 block of North Monmouth Court, which is near Overton and Shannon roads. Authorities said the shooting happened after a large group of people began fighting outside of a house. Two people were injured in the shooting but survived.

At least two people were injured in a shooting during a house party in Pima County early Sunday, July 16.

No suspects were identified until a forensic investigation connected Fernandez to the house party shooting. He is facing a charge of disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The PCSD said Fernandez was already in the Pima County Adult Detention Complex on a murder charge.

Authorities said Fernandez and 19-year-old Tony Davis Jr. fatally shot Jesus Alfonso Castro Duarte at a mobile home park in the 800 block of West Prince Road on Sept. 19.

For Duarte’s death, Fernandez is facing a murder charge and is being held on a $1 million bond.

