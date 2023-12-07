Man convicted of killing Tucson police officer off death row

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The man convicted of killing a Tucson police officer more than two decades ago is off death row.

A Pima County judge made that ruling last week in favor of John Montenegro Cruz.

In 2005, a jury found Cruz guilty of first-degree murder in the 2003 death of officer Patrick Kent Hardesty. Authorities said Cruz was involved in a hit-and-run crash and later shot Hardesty.

Cruz was later sentenced to death, but that jury verdict was based on incorrect information about the sentencing options, according to court documents.

The jury was told Cruz would be eligible for parole after 25 years if given a life sentence, instead of the death penalty. But at the time of that trial, parole was not an option due to a Supreme Court of the United States ruling from the 1990s.

Tucson police officer Patrick Kent Hardesty was killed in the line of duty in 2003. (Tucson Police Department)

Pima County Attorney Laura Conover now has two weeks to decide whether she’ll seek the death penalty again. But Conover has already said her office will not seek punishments like the death penalty.

“The Pima County Attorney’s Office has now been handed the 2003 John Montenegro Cruz case after the United States Supreme Court found an error and sent it back,” Conover said in a statement. “A great deal of careful work must now be undertaken, and first and foremost will be our quiet communications and meetings with listed victims. PCAO will be asking the Court to extend deadlines in order for this critical work to take place.”

13 News also reached out to the Arizona Attorney’s Office and Tucson Police Chief Chad Kasmar. Both said they can’t comment on the ongoing case. 13 News also reached out to Cruz’s attorney, but we have not heard back.

Mike Storie, the attorney for Hardesty’s family, talked with 13 News.

“Two things happened,” Storie said. “One, Kris Mayes became the (Arizona) Attorney General and Laura Conover became the (Pima) county attorney. That’s all that’s changed and they have unilaterally made this decision without seeking victim input, which is a violation of state law.”

Storie said the Hardesty family had just learned about the ruling.

“It’s 20 years of heartbreak and emotion and hurt from the families,” he said. “And it’s unconscionable that this is being dumped on them now by this county attorney.”

Storie said the family was shocked by the decision.

“It was a complete thunderbolt that they had no notice of, you know, no input from them saying, we’re outraged,” he said. “We don’t want this to happen. It’s disgusting.”

