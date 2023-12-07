Man sentenced for deadly shooting in Catalina

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man will spend nearly 15 years in prison for a fatal shooting in Catalina last year.

Zachary Connor appeared in court Wednesday, December 6, and received a 16-year sentence with more than year credit for time served.

Connor is one of five people charged in the fatal shooting of 16-year-old James Sanchez at Black Horse Park at North Oracle and East Wilds roads in Catalina on June 21, 2022.

Connor pleaded guilty to second-degree murder this past October.

According to court documents, found here: https://www.kold.com/2022/08/30/court-documents-expose-what-led-up-murder-pima-county-teen/, Sanchez and the suspects were meeting up to sell THC vape pens.

Several pens were found in Sanchez’s backpack.

The cases for the other suspects -- Drake Nolan, Richard Miller, Paul Rodriguez and Joseph Nolan -- are ongoing.

Drake Nolan and Miller have plea hearings at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 11.

Rodriguez has a competency hearing Jan. 2 and Joseph Nolan’s trial is set to begin in July 9, 2024.

