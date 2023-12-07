Pima County Board of Supervisors approves Prosperity Initiative

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors voted 3-1 to approve the Prosperity Initiative, a set of policies aimed at combatting poverty.

“The Prosperity Initiative has been a year-long process,” said Bonnie Bazata, the Ending Poverty Now Program Manager with Pima County. “Our task was to identify policies that we could show had the best chance of reducing poverty.”

13 policies were adopted and involved education, critical family resources, asset building, and infrastructure.

“We know early childhood education and childcare is a place that really gives us a big bang for our buck, so we have a policy in that area,” Bazata said. “We have one on how to increase participation in health insurance and also reduce medical debt.”

Pima County has been researching these policies over the last year and has been working with local governments like the city of Tucson and the towns of Marana and Oro Valley.

“We have a very diverse community and we have very different levels of poverty in our communities,” Bazata said. “The city of South Tucson has much higher levels than Marana or Sahuarita.”

Because of those differences, each local government will implement these policies in ways that best suit their communities.

“What we want to do is make sure they understand what’s available to them and they may end up adapting the language of the policy to better fit their community,” Bazata said. “So we’re here to support them in making that selection process.”

For now, the new policies won’t weigh on taxpayers’ wallets.

“There are no budgetary implications for the policies at this stage,” Bazata said. “Anything that does have budgetary implication of course comes back to elected bodies to review.”

The Tucson City Council and Mayor Regina Romero are set to look at these policies in a meeting on Jan. 9.

You can read the Prosperity Initiative’s report HERE.

