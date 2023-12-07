Rocky Point holiday travel plans could hit a dead end

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Travelers used to take Ajo Way west to Why and then south to Lukeville.

Now, an alternative is south on Interstate 19 to Nogales and then through Mexico to get to Rocky Point.

That lengthy detour could send some holiday travel plans to a dead end.

“It’s going to make for a tough Christmas for everyone,” said Loretta Sernowski, who not only visits Puerto Penasco, known by many as Rocky Point; she also sells real estate there.

She said that Customs and Border Protection’s closure of the Lukeville Port of Entry makes a quick trip to the resort town a thing of the past.

“You’re taking a regular three to four hours and changing it, you know, to a six- to eight-hour trip. Some people just go for the weekend, you know, they get off work at four o’clock or five o’clock and that’s not possible anymore,” Sernowski said.

She said that thousands are still planning to go. Pictures and video from her friend, Ruben Cordova, a tour company owner, showed the drive from Rocky Point to the alternatives visitors must use: San Luis or Nogales.

“This is the Port of Entry in Nogales where we have a bunch of migrants just waiting to enter the U.S. or ask for some kind of asylum. It’s not as bad as it is in Lukeville or Sasabe. So I just want you guys to have a little understanding of what’s going on,” Cordova said in a video he made at the Nogales Port of Entry as he showed people waiting on the Mexico side.

CBP closed Lukeville to focus more personnel on processing migrants coming to the border and claiming asylum.

When Lukeville will reopen is unknown; but, after it closed Monday, Sernowski started a Facebook group called Caravan Rocky Point.

“This is a new, uncomfortable situation, you know, especially for women like me, traveling by themselves,” Sernowski said.

She worried about the impact not only on those who own property in Rocky Point, but also the people who live there, which shows the growing effect of the migrant surge and the shift of CBP resources to address it.

“I mean obviously it’s a very sad situation for the people that are involved there but it’s a very sad situation as well for the business owners and the local people of Rocky Point that rely on Americans for, you know, for their income,” Sernowski said.

The route is also impacting a popular dog rescue in Rocky Point. Sernowski says tourists usually pick up dog food in Why, Arizona on their way to Rocky Point to drop it off at barb’s dog rescue. They’re shifting to Yuma and San Luis Port of Entry.

An online petition to re-open Lukeville is now circulating.

