Top 13 stories of 2023 on KOLD.COM

Top 13 stories of 2023 on KOLD.COM
Top 13 stories of 2023 on KOLD.COM
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 7:47 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The year is not quite over yet, but here’s a look at the top 13 stories (so far) on KOLD.COM.

Ironwood Ridge High School graduates want a “re-do” ceremony

https://www.kold.com/2023/05/20/ironwood-ridge-high-school-graduates-want-re-do-ceremony/

Inside the most expensive home for sale in Tucson

https://www.kold.com/2023/11/03/inside-most-expensive-home-sale-tucson/

Scorpion Weed: Be cautious of this purple flower

https://www.kold.com/2023/04/09/scorpion-weed-be-cautious-this-purple-flower/

Officials identify driver killed in crash, chemical spill on I-10 in Tucson

https://www.kold.com/2023/02/16/interstate-10-reopens-near-kolb-road-following-deadly-crash-hamzat-situation/

Tucson man known for giving haircuts to homeless, spearheading “Blow-Out Bill,” loses fight to depression and addiction

https://www.kold.com/2023/04/21/tucson-man-known-giving-haircuts-homeless-spearheading-blow-out-bill-loses-fight-depression-addiction/

Tucson has new blue traffic lights; how to avoid a ticket and stay safe

https://www.kold.com/2023/09/07/tucson-has-new-blue-traffic-lights-how-avoid-ticket-stay-safe/

Young girl killed at elementary school in Tucson area

https://www.kold.com/2023/11/18/young-child-killed-elementary-school-tucson-area/

Sweet Tomatoes returning to Tucson

https://www.kold.com/2023/03/14/sweet-tomatoes-returning-tucson/

At least five cited following street takeover in Tucson

https://www.kold.com/2023/01/09/least-five-cited-following-street-takeover-tucson/

Pima County Sheriff’s Department struggling to keep up with growing number of OHV riders

https://www.kold.com/2023/05/17/pima-county-sheriffs-department-struggling-keep-up-with-growing-number-ohv-riders/

State: Tucson-area golf course chopped down two saguaros without proper permit

https://www.kold.com/2023/02/10/state-tucson-area-golf-course-chopped-down-two-saguaros-without-proper-permit/

TPD investigating shooting at Tucson Spectrum

https://www.kold.com/2023/04/02/tpd-investigating-shooting-tucson-spectrum-center/

Fentanyl found inside suspect in custody

https://www.kold.com/2023/08/08/fentanyl-found-inside-suspect-custody/

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

