Tucson International Airport (TUS) announced non-stop flights to Orange County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) -Tucson International Airport has announced the newest nonstop flight to Orange County, California (SNA) on Alaska Airlines. This new flight starts December 14, 2023.

The first arrival flight will be at 1:30 p.m. and the first departure flight will be at 2:10 p.m.

“Orange County is home to an array of beautiful sights, from the world-renowned coastline and beaches to the amazing theme parks and attractions like Disneyland, California Adventure, and Knott’s Berry Farm! TUS and SNA have never been closer, thanks to Alaska Airlines,” Tucson Airport Authority said in a statement.

