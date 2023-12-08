Arizona attorney general announces 8 arrests made in gift card cloning scheme

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Eight people have been arrested during a seizure of thousands of cloned gift cards as the Arizona Attorney General’s Office continues its investigation into the scam growing in popularity.

The Arizona Attorney General’s Office announced the seizure on Friday with the help of Valley law enforcement and the Arizona Retailers Association.

“The agents and investigators that make up the Organized Retail Theft Task Force in the Attorney General’s Office have demonstrated our commitment to protecting Arizonans from fraud by uncovering this complex gift card cloning scam,” said Attorney General Mayes. “The successful seizure of thousands of cloned cards and the arrest of several individuals reflects my office’s unwavering dedication to stopping organized retail theft across Arizona.”

Earlier this year, Arizona’s Family reported about how the Phoenix branch of the AARP was defrauded after $400 in Visa gift cards purchased for a sweepstakes had zero balances on them.

According to the AG’s office, gift card cloning is when fraudsters copy the magnetic strips from the gift cards and then return the copied gift cards to store shelves. The scammers then wait for consumers to load the card and drain the funds. Arizonans are asked to double-check to ensure that the number on the back of any gift card matches the number on the receipt. If the numbers do not match, officials say that is a sign the card has been cloned.

Other things consumers should watch for include looking for signs of tampering. Stickers may be placed over activation codes, and the card could be damaged or have faint scratches from being swiped through a card reader.

