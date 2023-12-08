Authorities: Man tried to abduct woman near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a woman near the University of Arizona campus late Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 8 p.m. near North Mountain Avenue and East 8th Street.

The victim said she was walking alone when she noticed a vehicle was following her. The suspect parked his vehicle, got out and tried to grab the woman from behind.

The woman said she dropped to the ground and started to scream. The suspect let go of her and drove away.

The suspect has been described as a 5-foot-10 to 5-11 man with a medium to heavy build.

He was wearing an orange fleece hoodie and driving a dark blue/purple four-door vehicle. It could be a Toyota Prius with tinted windows and dents along the front, according to the TPD.

The woman was not injured, according to the TPD.

The University of Arizona Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

