Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Authorities: Man tried to abduct woman near University of Arizona campus

(Atlanta News First)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 10:12 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for a suspect who tried to abduct a woman near the University of Arizona campus late Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened around 8 p.m. near North Mountain Avenue and East 8th Street.

The victim said she was walking alone when she noticed a vehicle was following her. The suspect parked his vehicle, got out and tried to grab the woman from behind.

The woman said she dropped to the ground and started to scream. The suspect let go of her and drove away.

The suspect has been described as a 5-foot-10 to 5-11 man with a medium to heavy build.

He was wearing an orange fleece hoodie and driving a dark blue/purple four-door vehicle. It could be a Toyota Prius with tinted windows and dents along the front, according to the TPD.

The woman was not injured, according to the TPD.

The University of Arizona Police Department is also involved in the investigation.

Anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Palestinians displaced by the Israeli ground offensive on the Gaza Strip arrive in the Muwasi...
Israeli troops round up Palestinian men in northern Gaza as U.N. warns aid operation ‘in tatters’
FILE - President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, leaves after a court appearance, July 26,...
Hunter Biden indicted on nine tax charges, adding to gun charges in special counsel probe
FILE - The U.S. Embassy is seen from across the Tigris River in Baghdad, Iraq, on Jan. 3,...
A rocket attack targets the US Embassy in Baghdad, causing minor damage
FILE - Migrant families wade through shallow waters toward Roma, Texas, March 24, 2021. A...
Federal judge poised to prohibit separating migrant families at US border for 8 years