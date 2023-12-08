FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooling trend for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The upper-level ridge that brought the warmth this week weakened Thursday with a trough to our north cooling us off Friday through the weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be the closest to our climate normals for this time of year (mid 60s in Tucson), with highs back in the 70s by early next week. Winds will be gustiest Saturday evening through midday Sunday. Conditions stay dry through the 7-day forecast.

FRIDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid 60s. Breezy late.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s. Breezy early.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the low 70s.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

