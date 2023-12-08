Advertise
Gov. Hobbs to visit Lukeville on Saturday as migrant surge continues

File image of Gov. Katie Hobbs.
File image of Gov. Katie Hobbs.(Arizona's Family)
By AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:34 AM MST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Gov. Katie Hobbs will visit Lukeville on Saturday as the port of entry remains closed nearly a week later amid an ongoing migrant surge.

She made the announcement during a scheduled appearance at a Habitat for Humanity event Friday morning. At this time, details are limited, but Hobbs said that her administration has been in contact with the Governor of Sonora, Alfonso Durazo Montaño and that she has continued to urge for more action from federal authorities.

Customs and Border Protection closed the crossing on Monday as officials continue to deal with changing migration routes that have overwhelmed Border Patrol agents stationed there. Arizona’s U.S. senators and governor previously called planned closure “unacceptable.”

Although remote, the Lukeville border crossing is regularly used to travel from Arizona to Puerto Peñasco, or Rocky Point, a resort area in the Mexican state of Sonora on the Sea of Cortez. Americans also drive through the crossing to visit the border community of Sonoyta for a meal, shop or to get less expensive dental and medical care. An average of 3,140 people in vehicles and 184 pedestrians entered the U.S. daily in Lukeville during October, according to the U.S. Transportation Department’s latest figures.

More details on the trip are expected to be released later in the day. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

