Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Hot air balloon makes hard landing in neighborhood

The pilot was trying to land in a nearby field when the breeze pushed it toward a neighborhood. (Source: KPHO)
By Ben Bradley and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 9:12 AM MST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHOENIX (KPHO/Gray News) - No one was hurt after a hot air balloon made a hard landing in a neighborhood in Phoenix on Thursday.

The incident was reported just before 9 a.m. Thursday near 22nd Avenue and Dove Valley Road, just east of Interstate 17.

Aerial video shows the balloon caught on a street light in the neighborhood and draped over a backyard wall. Capt. Todd Keller with the Phoenix Fire Dept. said nine people were onboard and that no one was hurt.

Michael England, a pilot with Hot Air Expeditions, told KPHO that the balloon was getting low on fuel and attempting to land in a nearby open field when the wind shifted. Even with the slightly changed trajectory, he said the basket was already on the ground when the balloon snagged the street light.

“Everyone had fun, and everyone stayed safe,” England said, despite the unexpected circumstances.

Arizona Public Service also responded to shut off power to the street light, and the Federal Aviation Administration has been notified.

A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.
A hot air balloon made a hard landing in a north Phoenix neighborhood Thursday morning.(Arizona's Family)

Copyright 2023 KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
Doug Emhoff helps mark start of Hanukkah by condemning antisemitism
FILE - Students hug at a memorial outside of Oxford High School in Oxford, Mich., Dec. 1,...
Michigan school shooting victims speak as teen faces possible life sentence
Orphaned pups are typically designated by the federal government as non-releasable when they...
Sea otter pup found alone has new home at aquarium