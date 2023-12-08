Police investigating shooting near I-10, Park Avenue in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Interstate 10 and Park Avenue in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 8.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the shooting happened on the westbound off-ramp of I-10.

TPD says the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the ramp is closed for the investigation.

No suspects are in custody.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.