Police investigating shooting near I-10, Park Avenue in Tucson

Police investigating shooting near I-10, Park Avenue in Tucson
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:20 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are investigating a shooting near Interstate 10 and Park Avenue in Tucson on Friday, Dec. 8.

The Tucson Police Department confirmed the shooting happened on the westbound off-ramp of I-10.

TPD says the male victim suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area as the ramp is closed for the investigation.

No suspects are in custody.

