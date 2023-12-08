Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Police: Manager steals $26K from Glendale Fry’s store by pretending to redeem lottery tickets

Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of...
Ashton Marie Coleman was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of theft and two counts of fraudulent schemes.(Maricopa County Sheriff's Office)
By David Baker
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 4:39 PM MST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENDALE, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) — A Tempe woman is accused of stealing more than $26,000 from a Glendale Fry’s Food Store by pretending to cash in lottery tickets.

According to court records, 31-year-old Ashton Marie Coleman started the scheme in June at the Fry’s at 59th Avenue and Thunderbird Road. During eight separate times, she used her employee credentials to process 11 winning lottery tickets that didn’t exist. She stole a total of $8,915 during this time, police said.

Investigators say she started again on Sept. 25, where she used her employee credentials to redeem 22 fake lottery ticket winners, pocketing a total of $17,200 from the register. The scheme was discovered during a corporate audit, police said. Her coworkers reportedly identified her on surveillance video as being at the register during the thefts.

Coleman was arrested on Thursday. During an interview with police, she admitted to the scheme and thought she wouldn’t get caught since she is a manager and performs audits, court documents said. She reportedly told investigators she needed the money because she and her husband were behind on bills. But she also said she used the cash on tattoos and a trip to California and that she spent it all, police said. She was booked into jail on 33 counts of computer tampering, two counts of theft and two counts of fraudulent schemes.

See a spelling or grammatical error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

University of Arizona Police Chief Christopher Olson.
University of Arizona names new police chief
Authorities: Man tried to abduct woman near University of Arizona campus
Nogales mayor calls for border policy change; Arizona Gov. Hobbs offers resources
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Future of Tucson’s economic growth becomes clearer
Pilot dies in plane crash in Eloy