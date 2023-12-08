Advertise
Pro-Trump lawyer to meet with Arizona investigators in fake electors probe

FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on...
FILE - Lawyer Kenneth Chesebro, appears before Judge Scott MacAfee during a motions hearing on Oct. 10, 2023, in Atlanta. Jury selection is set to begin for Chesebro, the first defendant to go to trial in the Georgia case that accuses former President Donald Trump and others of illegally scheming to overturn the 2020 election in the state. (Alyssa Pointer/Pool Photo via AP, File)(Alyssa Pointer | AP)
By CNN and AZFamily Digital News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 12:35 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5/CNN) — The pro-Trump lawyer who helped devise the 2020 fake electors plot and already pleaded guilty to the conspiracy in Georgia is set to meet with Arizona state investigators.

In hopes of avoiding more criminal charges Kenneth Chesebro, is already cooperating with Michigan and Wisconsin state investigators. Sources tell CNN that Chesebro has been in contact with prosecutors in Arizona, where he plans to sit for an interview on Monday as part of that state’s ongoing investigation into fake electors.

Arizona’s Family reported on Thursday that Sen. Anthony Kern, a Republican from the West Valley, said he did “nothing wrong.” Kern, who is also running for an open Congressional seat representing the West Valley, claimed that he and the others who signed onto the documents in December 2020 were “alternate electors.” Other notable Arizona Republicans who signed the document claiming they were electors include the former chairperson of the state Republican Party, Kelli Ward, and her husband, Michael Ward.

What we know about Chesebro

In a dramatic turnaround from 2020 – Chesebro was at the center of efforts by former President Donald Trump to subvert the Electoral College and overturn his defeat – He is now helping investigators in at least four states who are looking into the scheme.

Chesebro’s cooperation in Wisconsin is the first indication the state attorney general’s office has launched its investigation into the false slates of pro-Trump electors. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, a Democrat, has not publicly announced that an investigation is underway.

Chesebro also recently testified to a grand jury in Nevada, where state prosecutors announced indictments against six fake electors Wednesday.

CNN previously identified Chesebro as an unindicted co-conspirator in special counsel Jack Smith’s federal indictment against Trump, where the former president is charged with organizing the fake electors scheme “to disenfranchise millions of voters” and unlawfully remain in power. There is no indication Chesebro is cooperating in the federal probe or that Smith has ruled out charges against him.

The Trump campaign targeted seven states with the scheme in 2020. Charges have been filed against fake electors in Georgia, Michigan and Nevada. Investigations are underway in Arizona, New Mexico and now, apparently, Wisconsin. The seventh state in the plot was Pennsylvania.

The Michigan inquiry, led by state Attorney General Dana Nessel, a Democrat, was the first in the nation to produce criminal charges. It now appears that the scope of Nessel’s investigation may be broader than previously known and is looking at other figures with ties to the scheme beyond the fake electors themselves.

In an email this week, the Michigan attorney general’s office confirmed to CNN that their investigation is still active. Meanwhile, the Wisconsin attorney general’s office declined to comment, as did Chesebro’s lawyer.

According to multiple sources, Chesebro has entered into what’s known as proffer agreements in several states, which gives him some protection from prosecution. His cooperation with investigators in Michigan and Wisconsin has not been previously reported. But cooperating with state prosecutors does not guarantee Chesebro will avoid criminal charges in one or all of the ongoing investigations, the sources cautioned.

As groups of so-called fake electors face charges in 3 swing states, 11 high-profile Republicans are under investigation by the state attorney general's office.

CNN’s Zachary Cohen and Marshall Cohen contributed to this report.

