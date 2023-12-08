Advertise
Reports: Eric Rogers out at Salpointe Catholic head football coach

By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2023 at 6:26 PM MST|Updated: seconds ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Football power Salpointe Catholic is looking for a new head coach.

According to a posting on the AIA website, the position is open. Also, high school sports reporter Richard Obert tweeted that Eric Rogers resigned earlier this week.

Rogers spent 14 seasons as an assistant and positions coach at Salpointe before taking over the program in 2020. He also served as a linebackers coach at Pima Community College for two seasons.

The Lancers went 10-3 this season and lost to Scottsdale Saguaro in the Class 6A semifinals.

Rogers had a 35-12 record at Salpointe Catholic and coached the team to the playoffs in each of his four seasons.

He took over for legendary coach Dennis Bene, who guided the Lancers to one state championship (2013) and a 184-44 record in 19 seasons.

Bene retired after the 2019 season and Todd Schulte was named the head coach. But less than a month later, Schulte stepped down and Rogers was selected.

