School Safety Task Force hosts final meeting, recommends more staffing

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The School Safety Task Force held its final meeting Dec. 7 to submit its recommendations to make schools across Arizona safer .

One challenge – finding qualified individuals to fill over one hundred positions.

From their first meeting in August, the task force was responsible for finding ways to increase social workers and law enforcement presence in schools.

More than 300 schools across Arizona were assigned a school resource officer however, 138 schools were left with vacancies.

“We had a big shortfall,” said Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne. “We funded positions that schools couldn’t fill because the local law enforcement couldn’t spare people to do it. Mike [Kurtenbach] came up with a creative solution to contract with an agency that places officers for off-duty work.”

Using off-duty officers is only a short-term solution.

The task force is looking for a way to allow retired officers to work in schools – since they have already gone through years of training.

The task force will also look to include technology and more safety architecture to be covered by the funding.

“Technology, target hardening tools like ballistic film,” said Mike Kurtenbach, the director of school safety. “This isn’t about creating a prison environment; it’s about how do we enhance safety and security in our schools.”

Along with looking to place more psychologists at schools, more mental health training is also in the works.

“We will develop a plan to train school resource officers or juvenile probation officers on FERPA, civil rights, and adolescent mental health issues,” Kurtenbach said.

Flowing Wells USD is one of the districts that receives funding, and it has been following the task force’s status.

“Flowing Wells currently receives School Safety Grant funding for a counselor position,” the district said in a release to 13 News. “The district certainly is interested in pursuing additional funding but anticipates that the shortage of SROs, SSOs, and school psychologists will continue to pose a staffing challenge even as grant funding is expanded.”

