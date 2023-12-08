Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Star of viral ‘Back it up, Terry’ video gets a new accessible van

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy. (Source: WMC)
By Jacob Gallant and Dorothy Sedovic
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 11:05 AM MST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC/Gray News) - Terry Davis, the star of the viral “Back it up, Terry!” video, received a brand-new handicapped-accessible van on Thursday.

Superior Van & Mobility delivered the van to Davis’ home. The new vehicle will help him travel and spread his joy.

Davis became a social media icon after a video of him from 2017 went viral. In the video, Davis is attempting to back away from some fireworks being lit as someone yells the iconic line, “Back it up, Terry.”

Since the video went viral, Terry received requests for him to travel all over the country, especially around the Fourth of July.

Over the summer, Terry and his family kickstarted a fundraiser to help him travel across the country.

Along with the van, with a big grin on his face, Davis showed off his new Pittsburgh Steelers-themed wheelchair that he has no problem “backing up.”

He thanked all of his fans and supporters, including his mother and grandmother, his aids, his stepdad, as well as Snoop Dogg, Ricky Smiley and Anthony Anderson who helped make him an internet sensation.

He also thanked the grace of God for being able to get around in his new chair, and now, his new van.

Copyright 2023 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

File - Mechanic David Stoliaruk works on the engine of a car at IC Auto in Philadelphia, May...
Employers added a solid 199,000 jobs in November in sign of a still-sturdy labor market
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Authorities investigating motorcycle, truck crash on Old Spanish Trail
Authorities investigated a two-vehicle crash on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late...
Authorities investigating motorcycle-truck crash in Pima County
The Oro Valley Police Department said Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22, were killed...
Woman accused of killing two in Oro Valley crash rejects plea deal