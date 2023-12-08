Teen killed in motorcycle crash on Old Spanish Trail in Pima County

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A teen was killed in a two-vehicle accident on East Old Spanish Trail in Pima County late Thursday, Dec. 7.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department said the teen, who has not been named, died at the scene near East Old Spanish Trail and South Galileo Lane.

The PCSD said no one else was injured and the investigation is ongoing.

Old Spanish Trail was closed for several hours but was open again Friday morning.

