University of Arizona names new police chief

University of Arizona Police Chief Christopher Olson.
University of Arizona Police Chief Christopher Olson.(University of Arizona)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 3:13 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Christopher Olson has been named The University of Arizona’s Assistant Vice President and Chief of Police.

The announcement follows an extensive national search.

Olson has been serving as interim police chief since May 2023.

In his first ten weeks, Olson made structural changes at UAPD, created a mental health team support officer position, planned a community academy, and initiated steps to incorporate a Blue Envelope program to help officers communicate with individuals with autism spectrum disorders during a traffic stop.

Olson has 31 years of law enforcement experience, including seven years as a member of UAPD. He most recently served as commander of the Oro Valley Police Department’s Field Services Division. He also has worked as an adjunct instructor in the School of Government and Public Policy since 2017.

“I am honored to have been selected for this position,” said Chief Olson. “Every day, I have the pleasure of working alongside the incredible police officers and professional staff members who are dedicated to serving and protecting this community. We continually strive to be a resource for all faculty, staff, students, and visitors and provide an environment where all members of the community can safely learn, work, live and visit.”

