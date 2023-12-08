Woman accused of killing two in Oro Valley crash rejects plea deal

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The woman accused of killing two people in a fatal crash in Oro Valley several years ago has rejected a plea deal and will likely go to trial. Jana Brianne Giron was in court Friday, Dec. 8, for a Donald hearing.

Giron was offered a plea deal on two charges of negligent homicide for the 2019 deaths of Caitlin Festerling, 21, and Paul Garcia, 22. The crash happened on Shannon Road in Oro Valley.

Giron’s plea deal offer came with jail time between four and 16 years.

Because she rejected the deal, a two-week trial was set to begin June 4, 2024.

Giron is going to trial on two counts of manslaughter, two counts of criminal damage, one count of endangerment and one count of tampering with evidence.

If found guilty of both manslaughter charges, she could be jailed for seven to 42 years.

Investigators said Giron was texting and driving when she rear-ended the vehicle Festerling and Garcia were in. That pushed the couple’s vehicle into oncoming traffic.

Giron was not indicted until April 2023. There were several delays, some blamed on the COVID pandemic.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.