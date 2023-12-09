Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - Authorities are looking for man who tried to abduct two different women in separate incidents near the University of Arizona campus in the last few days.

The Tucson Police Department said the first incident happened near North Campbell Avenue and East 3rd Street around 11 a.m. Wednesday. The second incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday near North Mountain Avenue and East 8th Street.

The victim from the second incident said she was walking alone when she noticed a vehicle was following her. The suspect parked his vehicle, got out, and tried to grab her from behind.

The woman said she dropped to the ground and started to scream. The suspect let go of her and drove away.

The suspect has been described as a possibly Hispanic man with a dark complexion. He is 5-foot-10 to 6-0 with a medium to heavy build and buzz-cut hair.

His vehicle is a dark purple-ish four-door hatchback or crossover vehicle. It has a dented front bumper, tinted windows and no front license plate.

During the Thursday incident, he was wearing an orange fleece hoodie.

The University of Arizona Police Department is also involved in the investigation and anyone with information or surveillance video of the area is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

