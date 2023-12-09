FIRST ALERT FORECAST - Cooling trend for the weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - After a warm week of weather, the cooling trend that kicked off Friday will continue into the weekend. Temperatures Saturday afternoon will be the closest to our climate normals for this time of year (mid 60s in Tucson), with highs warming back in the 70s by early next week. Winds will be gustiest Saturday evening through midday Sunday and could impact just how low temperatures drop overnight. Conditions stay dry through the 7-day forecast.

SATURDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Breezy late.

SUNDAY: Sunny skies with a high near 70°. Breezy early.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies with highs in the mid 70s.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 70s.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 60s.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high near 70°.

