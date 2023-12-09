Future of Tucson’s economic growth becomes clearer

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Eller College of Management released its economic outlook for 2024 and there are plenty of ups and downs.

One of the biggest concerns is what many people have already experienced – the housing market.

Four years ago, a family with a median income could afford just over 70 percent of houses in the city. Now, that number has been cut in half.

“We’ve seen mortgage interest rates roughly double over the past year and that’s a recipe for absolutely plummeting housing affordability,” said George Hammond, the Director of the Economic Business and Research Center at the University of Arizona.

Costs are rising in Tucson and across the country.

The Economic Outlook Luncheon Friday brought together plenty of pillars from the city’s business and public sectors to see the future for the cost of living and relative population.

“Arizona draws migrants from all U.S. states but California sends by far the most,” Hammond said. “We’re going to continue to draw significant migrants from California at least on this dimension.”

All signs point to an economic slowdown with inflation rates beginning to ease but nationally, that may not be the best thing.

“Those lines are below the axis with short-term interest rates above the long-term interest rates,” PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said, “and what you can see is historically, when we have an inverted yield curve we get a recession shortly after that.”

When speaking with Hammond after the event he says while the national numbers are worrisome, it’s predicted to be a mild recession where Tucson and Phoenix will continue to see growth… and for prospective workers in the city, things are looking good.

“If you’re looking for a job there’s lots of opportunities out there and if you’re hiring it’s still pretty tough it’s gonna take some time for that to ease,” Hammond said.

While there are positive takeaways, he says the work to recover from record-high inflation has just begun.

“Wages have risen more than prices so we are better off on average,” Hammond said. “But it’s good that inflation is slowing but prices are not falling they’re still relatively high.”

For the full economic outlook you can find that HERE .

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.