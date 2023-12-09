Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Future of Tucson’s economic growth becomes clearer

The University of Arizona Eller College of Management released its economic outlook for 2024 and there are plenty of ups and downs.
By Katherine Patterson
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 5:47 PM MST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The University of Arizona Eller College of Management released its economic outlook for 2024 and there are plenty of ups and downs.

One of the biggest concerns is what many people have already experienced – the housing market.

Four years ago, a family with a median income could afford just over 70 percent of houses in the city. Now, that number has been cut in half.

“We’ve seen mortgage interest rates roughly double over the past year and that’s a recipe for absolutely plummeting housing affordability,” said George Hammond, the Director of the Economic Business and Research Center at the University of Arizona.

Costs are rising in Tucson and across the country.

The Economic Outlook Luncheon Friday brought together plenty of pillars from the city’s business and public sectors to see the future for the cost of living and relative population.

“Arizona draws migrants from all U.S. states but California sends by far the most,” Hammond said. “We’re going to continue to draw significant migrants from California at least on this dimension.”

All signs point to an economic slowdown with inflation rates beginning to ease but nationally, that may not be the best thing.

“Those lines are below the axis with short-term interest rates above the long-term interest rates,” PNC Chief Economist Gus Faucher said, “and what you can see is historically, when we have an inverted yield curve we get a recession shortly after that.”

When speaking with Hammond after the event he says while the national numbers are worrisome, it’s predicted to be a mild recession where Tucson and Phoenix will continue to see growth… and for prospective workers in the city, things are looking good.

“If you’re looking for a job there’s lots of opportunities out there and if you’re hiring it’s still pretty tough it’s gonna take some time for that to ease,” Hammond said.

While there are positive takeaways, he says the work to recover from record-high inflation has just begun.

“Wages have risen more than prices so we are better off on average,” Hammond said. “But it’s good that inflation is slowing but prices are not falling they’re still relatively high.”

For the full economic outlook you can find that HERE.

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

FACT FINDER: Not all gift cards created equal
University of Arizona proposing changes to save millions, plan to ABOR due in 11 days
When you don’t know what to get someone for Christmas, a gift card is a no-brainer.
FACT FINDERS: Here are the best gift cards of 2023
Republican presidential candidate and former President Donald Trump speaks to the crowd during...
Nevada grand jury indicts six Republicans who falsely certified that Trump won the state in 2020