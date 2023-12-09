Lukeville port of entry still closed, Governor calls on federal gov’t for assistance

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - The Lukeville port of entry has been closed since Monday – due to CBP personnel shifting their focus to process the hundreds of migrants coming through.

Nearby businesses have felt the impact.

“Starting when the port closed, a lot of businesses dropped,” said Chris Rojo, an associate at Why Not Travel Convenience Store.

Sales at Why Not Travel convenience store have dropped significantly since the port of entry closed.

“In a night shift, [we’d make] probably around 9,000 dollars,” said Rojo. “And now, probably just, seven, eight hundred bucks, maybe. Maybe.”

13 News spoke to Rojo last week before the closure began. He mentioned that if the port of entry remains closed for a week, his hours may be affected.

The decision was made yesterday that starting next week, employees will only be able to clock in 32 hours instead of their normal 40.

“I feel pretty upset that’s money that I’m missing out on,” Rojo said. “That extra day, it adds up.”

To prevent more negative impacts from the closure, Governor Katie Hobbs made several moves.

First is the launch of Operation Secure.

The operation includes a new Border Security Office in the state’s Department of Homeland Security, serving as a hub for federal to local assets to work together on keeping the border safe.

Operation Secure will also allocate five million dollars to the national guard to support local law enforcement near the border, but only if President Biden does not reopen the Lukeville port of entry.

In a letter to the president, Governor Hobbs requested that the 243 members of the national guard on federal active-duty orders be sent to Lukeville to reopen the port of entry.

She also requested the federal government reimburse over $500 million to the state, which she says were used for transportation, drug interdiction and law enforcement.

For the people working and living near Lukeville, they hope the recent announcements will help.

“I think it will resolve quickly,” said Rojo. “They’re out there doing their job. I’m pretty sure it will only last like a month or so.”

13 News reached out to the governor’s office for word on how she will help keep businesses open as the port remains closed, and when she expects to hear back from the White House – 13 News hasn’t received a response.

