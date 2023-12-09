Advertise
13 Cares For Health
Contests
Business Directory
Paws For A Cause
Weather Cams
AZ Weekend Contests
Tucson Now

Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant

(WTVG)
By 13 News Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2023 at 7:21 PM MST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was detained after locking himself in a bathroom at a Tucson restaurant.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the Panda Express at Sabino Canyon Road and Tanque Verde.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 3 p.m. about a man who was trespassing.

The TPD said the man was locked in the bathroom but was eventually taken into custody.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

Be sure to subscribe to the 13 News YouTube channel: www.youtube.com/@13newskold

Copyright 2023 13 News. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two suspected cases of mystery dog illness detected in Arizona
Tucson Police bust suspected stolen property ring
Police bust suspected shoplifting ring at Tucson chicken restaurant
Jesus Gonzales
PCSD arrests street racing suspect on Tucson’s southside
Humane Society of Southern Arizona announces findings from animal transfer incident
A massive marijuana grow operation was found inside a Tennessee church after a weekslong...
Massive marijuana grow operation found inside church; investigation slowed by ‘booby traps’

Latest News

Authorities: Man tried to abduct two different women near University of Arizona campus
FILE - In this April 3, 2019, photo a tip box is filled with U.S. currency in New York. During...
Future of Tucson’s economic growth becomes clearer
Pilot dies in plane crash in Eloy
Nogales mayor calls for border policy change; Arizona Gov. Hobbs offers resources