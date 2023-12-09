Man taken into custody after locking self in bathroom at Tucson restaurant

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - A man was detained after locking himself in a bathroom at a Tucson restaurant.

The Tucson Police Department said it happened at the Panda Express at Sabino Canyon Road and Tanque Verde.

Officers were called to the restaurant around 3 p.m. about a man who was trespassing.

The TPD said the man was locked in the bathroom but was eventually taken into custody.

The man, who has not been identified, was transported to a local hospital for a possible overdose.

