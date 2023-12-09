Nogales mayor calls for border policy change; Arizona Gov. Hobbs offers resources

TUCSON, Ariz. (13 News) - New action came Friday from Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs as she offered resources to re-open the Lukeville Port of Entry.

Hobbs said Operation SECURE will create a new border security office within the state’s Department of Homeland Security.

Unless the Biden Administration reopens the port soon, the operation will mobilize up to $5 million for the National Guard to support DPS and law enforcement agencies along the southern border.

The governor also urged President Joe Biden to use the National Guard members already in the Tucson sector to help support re-opening the Lukeville port. She is also billing the federal government more than $500 million for reimbursement for the state’s ongoing border operations.

“The state of Arizona is doing everything we can to secure the border, but we are at a breaking point,” Hobbs said. “We need the federal government to step up, do its job, and bring security and order to our border.

Hobbs said she will tour the border in Lukeville on Saturday.

Hobbs’ announcement came as a surprise to some border mayors, and they wanted to know whether they would get support from the National Guard.

Nogales Mayor Jorge Maldonado first received word of the operation in the afternoon. He said that guard should assist on the border, but he said he really thought the president needed to change border policy.

“I think it’s time to say enough is enough,” Maldonado said.

Maldonado, a Democrat, said that President Biden needs to change border policy to stop processing and releasing migrants.

“Once the migrants know that the U.S. is going to turn them back, they’re not going to be spending their five, eight thousand dollars that they spend per person to get over here,” he said.

Customs and Border Protection closed the Lukeville Port of Entry Sunday night to focus more resources on migrant processing.

Hobbs, a Democrat, has called on President Biden to allow the National Guard to assist at Lukeville to reopen it.

If not, since guard cannot engage in federal law enforcement, she’ll release $5 millon to assist local and state law enforcement with crime coming from the border, such as fentanyl trafficking.

Maldonado still thinks Border Patrol should use the National Guard for non-enforcement tasks.

“At the Border Patrol station, these are jobs that are available that they can do where they won’t be enforcing anything,” he said. “They’ll just do routine security, routine drivers and stuff like that, hopefully they’re allowed to do those.”

Gov. Hobbs said she is billing the federal government more than $500 million for what the state has had to do for border enforcement and will continue to bill it. The mayor said that even though the president, the governor and he are all Democrats, he’s serving his city first.

“I’m a Democrat, a registered Democrat, but I run this city as a human being,” he said.

Maldonado said that he has a meeting with the governor later in December.

